Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Trustmark by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Trustmark by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

