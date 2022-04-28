Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.
Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.98 million during the quarter.
Shares of TC opened at C$76.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tucows has a 52-week low of C$75.87 and a 52-week high of C$116.94. The company has a market cap of C$819.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.91.
Tucows Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
