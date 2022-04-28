Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.98 million during the quarter.

Shares of TC opened at C$76.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tucows has a 52-week low of C$75.87 and a 52-week high of C$116.94. The company has a market cap of C$819.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.91.

In other news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total transaction of C$105,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,650,339 shares in the company, valued at C$143,595,377.51.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

