Tucows (TCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.48 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.01%.

TCX stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90. Tucows has a 12-month low of $58.98 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $641.49 million, a PE ratio of 186.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tucows in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tucows by 203.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tucows by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tucows by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tucows in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

