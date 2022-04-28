Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited Declares Dividend of $0.02 (LON:SHIP)

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON SHIP opened at GBX 1.37 ($0.02) on Thursday. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.43 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of £4.24 million and a P/E ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.34.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile (Get Rating)
