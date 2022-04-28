Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TUP opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.76 million, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,648,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 21.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after buying an additional 140,541 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.