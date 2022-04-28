Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.39% from the stock’s previous close.

TPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $548.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $54.49.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.09 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.