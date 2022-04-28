Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
TRCA stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.
Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile
