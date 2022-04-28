Twist Bioscience (TWST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $144.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $283,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,149 shares of company stock worth $1,132,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

