Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.65.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Twitter by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 56,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of -162.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

