two (NYSE:TWOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the third quarter valued at $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of TWO by 31.9% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWOA opened at $9.80 on Thursday. TWO has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

two focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

