U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $102.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

