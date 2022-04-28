U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy has set its FY22 guidance at $3.25-$3.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.250-$3.350 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:USPH opened at $102.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on USPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

