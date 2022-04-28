U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,561 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,005 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.