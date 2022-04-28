U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $531.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.90 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

