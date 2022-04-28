Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Ube Industries stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70. Ube Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

