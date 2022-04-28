Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Ube Industries stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70. Ube Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.
