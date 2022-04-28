UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €76.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) received a €76.00 ($81.72) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($74.19) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($71.72) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €71.37 ($76.74).

ETR G24 opened at €57.88 ($62.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 56.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.39. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($50.43) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($78.88).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

