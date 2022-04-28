UBS Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €25.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($26.88) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.26) target price on Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Uniper in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.16 ($33.51).

UN01 stock opened at €22.92 ($24.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.39. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. Uniper has a twelve month low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($45.65).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

