UBS Group Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $175.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.97.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average of $199.56.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

