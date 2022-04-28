UBS Group Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $175.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.97.
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average of $199.56.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.