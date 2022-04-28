UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given New CHF 18 Price Target at Barclays

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from CHF 19 to CHF 18 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UBS Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 975.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 112,125 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in UBS Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,524,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 261.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.