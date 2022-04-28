UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given New CHF 22 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.41.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.