UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target Increased to CHF 21 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

