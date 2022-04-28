UBS Group Reiterates “€109.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €109.00 ($117.20) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.01% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($113.98) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($132.26) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.68 ($116.86).

Puma stock opened at €67.28 ($72.34) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Puma has a 12 month low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($124.09).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

