UBS Group Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 134.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €110.39 ($118.70).

DHER opened at €29.90 ($32.15) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €41.18 and its 200-day moving average is €76.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of -3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a twelve month high of €141.95 ($152.63).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

