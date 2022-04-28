UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,790 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,790 ($22.81) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.
GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.67) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($21.64).
Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,794 ($22.87) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £91.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,319.60 ($16.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,812 ($23.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,641.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,594.85.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
