UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,790 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,790 ($22.81) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.67) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($21.64).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,794 ($22.87) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £91.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,319.60 ($16.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,812 ($23.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,641.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,594.85.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.94) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($75,172.83). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.52), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($698,316.47).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

