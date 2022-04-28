UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen began coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $121.00 on Thursday. UCB has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.33.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

