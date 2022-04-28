Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UKOMW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UKOMW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:UKOMW opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Ucommune International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.34.
