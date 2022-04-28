UDR (NYSE:UDR) Downgraded by TheStreet

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. UDR has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.