Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Lowered to $65.00 at DA Davidson

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 115.16% from the company’s current price.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $30.21. 20,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.11). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 202,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 32.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

