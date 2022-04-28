Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.75) per share for the quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RARE traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.16. 3,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,209. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $119.54.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,421 shares of company stock worth $1,613,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $8,579,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

