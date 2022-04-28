Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.92.

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $55,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

