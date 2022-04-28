UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $94.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

