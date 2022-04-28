Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the March 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,589,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UATG opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

