UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 212.2% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($20.97) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.24) to €18.00 ($19.35) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.00) to €15.50 ($16.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.