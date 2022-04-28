Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,600 ($45.88) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($43.33) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($50.98) to GBX 3,650 ($46.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.63) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,915 ($49.90).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,590.89 ($45.77) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,511.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,755.65. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($55.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm has a market cap of £92.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.43.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($47.96) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($191,842.98). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($48.87) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($25,410.15). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.