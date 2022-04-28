Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Plans GBX 35.90 Dividend

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.46) per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,584.50 ($45.69) on Thursday. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($55.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,511.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,755.65.

In other news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($47.96) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($191,842.98). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($48.87) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($25,410.15). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($58.63) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.63) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.79) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($50.98) to GBX 3,650 ($46.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,898.33 ($49.69).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

