United Fire Group (UFCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect United Fire Group to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of UFCS opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About United Fire Group (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.