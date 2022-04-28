United Parcel Service, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on UPS. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

UPS stock opened at $186.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.