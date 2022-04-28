United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

URI opened at $309.62 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.61. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.54.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in United Rentals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

