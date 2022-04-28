Uniti Group (UNIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

