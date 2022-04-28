Universal Display (OLED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Universal Display to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Universal Display has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $126.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.02. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $238.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on OLED. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,056,000 after buying an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Universal Display by 993.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

