Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.460-$0.560 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.94 million, a PE ratio of 87.73, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $59.33.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.
Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.