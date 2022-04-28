Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.54.

NYSE:UHS opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.03 and its 200-day moving average is $134.75. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

