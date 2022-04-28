Universal Logistics (ULH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.38. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Richard P. Urban purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

