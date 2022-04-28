Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a growth of 285.3% from the March 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UUU opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 million, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

