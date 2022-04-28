Unum Group (UNM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UNM opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

