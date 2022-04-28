Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

