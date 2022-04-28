Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $41,904,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Upwork by 2,444.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,226 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $37,576,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after acquiring an additional 509,479 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

