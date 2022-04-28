Urban Edge Properties (UE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,848,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,114,000 after purchasing an additional 722,258 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 338,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

