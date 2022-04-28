US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Energy Transfer in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 242,542 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

