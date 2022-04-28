US Capital Advisors Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of ENB opened at $43.82 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

